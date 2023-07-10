US VOICES CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR TÜRKIYES EU MEMBERSHIP BID

The US reaffirmed on Monday its continued support for Türkiye's EU ascension, but maintained the matter is a bilateral issue between Ankara and the 27-member bloc.

"The United States has always supported Türkiye's EU membership aspirations and continues to do so," a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

"Türkiye's membership application and process is a matter between the EU and Turkiye. Our focus is on Sweden, which is ready to join the NATO Alliance," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan linked Ankara's support for Sweden's NATO ascension to Ankara's long-stalled effort to join the EU.

"Almost all of the NATO member countries are now members of the EU. I am calling out to these countries that have kept Türkiye waiting at the door of the EU for more than 50 years, but I will also call out to Vilnius," he said, referring to the upcoming summit of NATO leaders in the Lithuanian capital.

"First, let's pave the way for Türkiye in the EU, and then we will pave the way for Sweden just as we did for Finland," Erdoğan said at a news conference in Istanbul before departing for Vilnius to attend the summit.

Erdogan said he will express these views and make the demands while meeting with leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments under the deal.

Previously, Erdoğan underlined that Sweden cannot hope to join NATO as long as it gives shelter and a green light for terrorists and supporters of terrorists.

To join NATO, Sweden needs the approval of all of its current members, including Türkiye, which has been in the alliance for over 70 years and boasts its second-largest army.













