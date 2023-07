US: Türkiye should not link joining EU to Sweden's NATO entry

The United States supports Türkiye 's bid to enter the European Union but does not believe Ankara should link that to accepting Sweden's entry into NATO, a senior American official said Monday.

"The United States has for a number of years supported Türkiye 's EU aspirations and we continue to do so," said State Department Spokesman Matt Miller.

"However, we do not believe that it should be an impediment to Sweden's accession to NATO," Miller said.