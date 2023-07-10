US President Joe Biden arrives in London ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

US President Joe Biden arrived in London late Sunday for a short visit to the British capital ahead of the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week.

Biden arrived at Stansted Airport for meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III on Monday.

King Charles "will receive President Biden at the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle," a Buckingham palace statement said.

The King and President Biden "will join participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, which will have taken place earlier in the day," according to the statement.

Biden will meet with Sunak at Downing Street.

President Biden will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night to attend the NATO leaders' summit which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and then go to Finland.