Ukraine says recaptured 14 sq km from Russian forces last week

Ukraine said Monday its forces had recaptured 14 square kilometres (five square miles) from occupying Russian forces in the south and east of the country over the last week.

"Over 10 square kilometres of Ukrainian land had been recaptured in the south of Ukraine last week," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov told state media.

"In the Bakhmut sector last week, the Ukrainian military liberated four square kilometres of territory from the Russian invaders," Kovalyov said.

He added there was "heavy fighting" ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the embattled city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces said they captured in May.

Kyiv has said it recaptured a total of 193 square kilometres since launching its counter offensive last month.

Ukraine last month launched a highly-anticipated counteroffensive after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the slow delivery of promised arms was delaying Kyiv's counteroffensive, and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

He has voiced hope for the "best possible result" from a NATO summit due to start Tuesday in Vilnius.







