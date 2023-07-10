SOURCES: NATO WONT INVITE UKRAINE TO JOIN NOW, DESPITE KIEV PRESSURE

Ukraine is set to be frustrated in its hopes for a rapid invitation to join the NATO military alliance, according German government sources on Monday.



The 31 member states will not extend an invitation to Ukraine at the two-day NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius starting on Tuesday, the source said.



"The time is not right for an invitation to Ukraine, for concrete steps towards membership," the source said.



Several NATO leaders have indicated that the alliance member states won't be inviting Ukraine to NATO during the summit itself, despite persistent demands by Kiev in recent weeks for some kind of a formal step in that direction.



"I don't think it's ready for membership in NATO," Biden told US broadcaster CNN on Friday, as he and other top US officials effectively quashed any prospect that Ukraine will receive a rapid invitation.



"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden said.



If Ukraine joins the alliance, then it would mean that NATO is effectively at war with Russia, he pointed out.



For its part, Berlin has said that the focus should be on providing Ukraine with concrete help in its battle against Russia, as the second-largest supporter of Ukraine - next to the US - in terms of arms deliveries.



Ukraine has been demanding a formal invitation to NATO for weeks, and reiterated that position on Monday.



Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany not to "repeat the mistake of 2008," when Germany - then led by former chancellor Angela Merkel - and France came out against allowing Ukraine to join NATO.



An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter in English on Monday that "the leaders of the alliance in Vilnius should make it clear and firm: There is no alternative to Ukraine's membership in NATO."



"Ukrainians in NATO are the cornerstone of Europe's security. Ukraine will definitely become a member of the Alliance without any 'buts' or bureaucratic delays," he wrote.



At the weekend, Zelensky seemed to make his participation in the summit conditional on a decision on Ukraine's membership prospects.



Zelensky told US broadcaster ABC News that he wants "all the decisions to be made during the summit," and not in advance.



"I don't want to go to Vilnius for fun if the decision has been made beforehand," he said.



Russia has meanwhile threatened countermeasures in the event of Ukraine joining NATO, saying it will have "highly negative consequences for the already half-ruined European security architecture, and will also be an ultimate danger and threat to our country."



Such a move would require "quite a clear and strong response" from the Russian side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



The Kremlin is aware that there is a debate among NATO members about Ukraine's accession ahead of the summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday and "that there are different views on this," Peskov continued.



Kiev was trying to "put pressure on everyone" on this issue, he said.



