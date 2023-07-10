News World North Korea warns US submarine increases risk of nuclear conflict

North Korea warns US submarine increases risk of nuclear conflict

On Monday, North Korea issued a warning to the United States, urging them not to deploy a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with ballistic missiles to South Korea. The North Korean Defense Ministry alleged that the US was planning to bring a strategic nuclear submarine, armed with nuclear warheads, to the Korean peninsula.

DPA WORLD Published July 10,2023 Subscribe

North Korea warned the United States on Monday not to send a nuclear-powered submarine with ballistic missiles to South Korea.



The North Korean Defence Ministry said the US was planning to bring a strategic nuclear submarine with nuclear warheads to the Korean peninsula.



The move could "practically trigger the worst crisis of nuclear conflict," a spokesman was quoted as saying by state-controlled media. He accused the US of "blatant nuclear blackmail."



In light of increased tensions with North Korea, the US and its ally South Korea agreed in April to strengthen their military cooperation. This includes a more visible deployment of strategic US weapon systems, including nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles.



Depending on their design, such missiles can also be equipped with one or more nuclear warheads. In June, the US forces sent a nuclear submarine with cruise missiles to South Korea for joint exercises.



North Korea is subject to tough international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programme. After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, the isolated country has again launched nuclear-capable missiles several times this year.











