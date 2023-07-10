Greece bracing for prolonged heatwave from Wednesday

Greece is bracing for a prolonged heatwave from Wednesday, the country's National Meteorological Service (EMY) has said.

The heatwave Cleon, recognized as a dangerous weather phenomenon, will reach the southern and central part of the Greek mainland on Wednesday and consequently, the temperature will exceed 38°C (100.4°F), the service said in a statement.

Cleon, the first of the expected major heatwaves, will last for six days, according to the statement.

The temperature will peak on Friday at 44°C in southern Agrinio and Spartan provinces as it will be as hot as 42°C in the capital city of Athens, it said.

It added that there will be an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, after which measures concerning the protection of those who have to work and vulnerable groups.