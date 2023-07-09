Ukraine says its path to NATO membership will become shorter after Vilnius summit

Ukraine's path to NATO membership will become shorter after the upcoming summit of the alliance in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius later this month, according to the Ukrainian foreign minister.

"Several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed. According to the results of the summit, our path to the Alliance will definitely become shorter," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday.

Kuleba said that the NATO summit in Vilnius is a "unique moment" to bring clarity. "For NATO, losing this opportunity would mean giving (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a gift at a time when he needs to be pressed on all fronts," he added.

He also noted that their work on this matter will continue "until the last minute of the adoption of the declaration of the NATO summit in Vilnius."