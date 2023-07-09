Türkiye can help end Russia-Ukraine war, says Bulgarian opposition party

Türkiye can help end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by mediating between the two sides, said the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on Sunday.

"I believe that Russia and Ukraine can cease the hostilities through the mediation of 'the big ones' such as Türkiye," Korneliya Ninova said in an exclusive interview with private broadcaster bTV.

In reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's July 6 visit to Bulgaria, she argued that the Ukrainian president "asked for everything" from the country.

Stressing that Bulgaria's interests were the BSP's top priority, Ninova said the country's lawmakers and public should be fully aware of the aid Sofia provides to Ukraine.

"Otherwise, doubts and fears increase," she said.

Ninova also accused President Rumen Radev of having "two positions on Ukraine, which show him both as a war hawk and a peace dove, depending on his audience."

She criticized EU sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine war, preventing Bulgaria from importing nuclear plant parts from Moscow.

"The same sanctions seem not to apply to Ukraine," Ninova asserted.