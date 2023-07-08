Türkiye ready to assume leadership in implementing peace plan: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Saturday that Kyiv wants to implement his country's peace plan and expressed that Türkiye is ready to assume leadership in this matter.

During a news conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul following talks, Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his country's hospitality in hosting Ukrainians in Türkiye.

"I am here in Istanbul to thank everyone who wants peace for our country and peoples," said Zelenskyy.

He expressed that he is grateful for Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul for his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.