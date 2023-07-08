Türkiye exerts 'most intense efforts’ to end Russia-Ukraine war: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday that Türkiye has made the "most intense efforts" to end the Russia-Ukraine war through talks "on the basis of international law."

His comments came at a news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy visited Türkiye on Friday to discuss relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

"In the war that we will wake up to on the 500th day, the Ukrainian people are defending the territorial integrity and independence of their country. From the moment the danger of conflict began to emerge, we made every effort to prevent war," said Erdoğan.

Türkiye rejected the war since the day tension turned into a hot conflict, he said. "Since the 2014 annexation of Crimea in violation of international law, we have expressed our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence on all platforms."

Ankara will give all kinds of support for the re-establishment of Ukraine, said Erdoğan, and he stressed that leading Turkish contracting companies in Ukraine will help in the reconstruction.

"One of the most important reasons why we look to the future of Ukraine with confidence is that the Crimean Tatar Turks are fighting with their hearts and minds for the liberation of their country," said Erdoğan, as he thanked Zelenskyy for his efforts in guaranteeing the rights and laws of the compatriots and fortifying their autonomy status.

BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL

Regarding the historic Black Sea grain deal, Erdoğan hoped for an extension of the deal which is set to expire July 17.

"I believe that all relevant parties will act with a sense of global responsibility for this purpose. Undoubtedly, Ukraine deserves NATO membership," he said. "On this occasion, I would like to reemphasize a point that I have always defended insistently. A just peace has no losers. Despite the differences in understanding between the parties, it is our most sincere desire to return to the search for peace as soon as possible."

Last June, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

More than 33 million tons of grain have been transported to people in need, according to Turkish officials.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that Moscow could block the extension of the deal this month, complaining that parts of it to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through talks.

"We are in the process of working on how long we can extend the deal after July 17. It is our hope that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," said Erdoğan, adding he will also discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PUTIN TO VISIT TÜRKİYE NEXT MONTH

About a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said he is also in contact with Russia.

"Putin will also pay a visit to Türkiye next month. We will have the opportunity to discuss it in person once again," said Erdoğan. "Prisoner exchanges are among the priority issues of our agenda. As a matter of fact, this evening, we also discussed this issue with the president. We will follow and we hope that we will get a result from this soon."

Erdoğan said also discussed were 12 Turkish ships stuck in Ukrainian ports.

"Hopefully, they said that they will make an effort to release these ships. With the release of these ships -- these are Turkish ships. -- our businessmen here will be relieved," he said.

Also, Türkiye and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic industries.