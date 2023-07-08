Central Paris building blast claims second victim

Over two weeks after an explosion destroyed a building in central Paris, a second person has died from their injuries, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Friday.



The second victim was an employee of a nearby insurance company. She was walking in front of the building when the explosion occurred was badly hurt.



Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo offered her condolences to the relatives of the deceased.



Six days after the explosion, the body of a first victim was recovered from the rubble, although the person has yet to be officially identified, Le Parisien reported.



Four people suffered serious injuries in the June 21 explosion and 54 other people were slightly injured or suffered shock.



The investigation into the cause is ongoing. Witnesses at the scene reported a strong smell of gas.



The explosion caused a partial collapse of a multi-storey building in the fifth arrondissement of Paris and sparked a large fire that spread to several neighbouring buildings.



