Nato's Stoltenberg: Still gaps to bridge with Türkiye for Sweden accession

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday there are still "gaps" to bridge for Turkey, an alliance member, to give its go ahead to Sweden's NATO accession.

During a press conference ahead of NATO's next week's summit in Vilnius, Stoltenberg said again he would meet Swedish and Turkish leaders on Monday, the day before the gathering officially starts.