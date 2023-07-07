NATO summit will unite on bringing Kyiv closer to the alliance -Stoltenberg

Nato Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 7, 2023. (AFP Photo)

NATO leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of the military alliance and also unite on how to bring Kyiv closer to this goal when they meet in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe," Stoltenberg told reporters in a news conference in Brussels previewing the gathering.

"Our summit will send a clear message: NATO stands united, and Russia's aggression will not pay."

























