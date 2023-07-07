Criminal case opened in Russia following Quran desecration

The Russian Investigative Committee said Friday it has opened a criminal case against a 28-year-old Egyptian citizen after he published a video, showing the desecration of the Quran.

In a statement on its website, the committee's office in Russia's city of Ulyanovsk said the man, who shot himself trampling the Muslim holy book, dousing it in alcohol and then throwing it in the Sviyaga River, was detained on charges of hooliganism and insulting religious feelings.

A search is being conducted at the suspect's place of residence.















