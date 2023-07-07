 Contact Us
Bulgaria rejects referendum on delaying transition to euro

Published July 07,2023
Bulgaria's parliament on Friday rejected a push to delay by at least 20 years-to 2043-the country's transition to the euro.

A proposal by the pro-Russia, anti-EU Revival Party for a referendum on delaying the country's transition to the euro was defeated in the 240-seat parliament by a 98-68 vote, with 212 deputies casting ballots.

The party said it would take parliament's decision to the Constitutional Court.

With 37 deputies in parliament, the party launched a petition to hold a referendum on the transition to the euro that collected 470,000 signatures.

At least 400,000 signatures are required for parliament to put the request for a referendum on the agenda.

EU member Bulgaria is expected to adopt the euro currency next year.