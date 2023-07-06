US releases video alleging Russian 'harassment' of drones in Syria

The United States has accused Russian fighter jets of engaging in dangerous behavior near its drones in Syria.

According to the US Air Forces Central, a video was released showing a Russian SU-35 fighter aircraft approaching a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The footage indicated that the Russian pilot positioned the aircraft in front of the drone, activated the afterburner to increase speed and air pressure, and released parachute flares.

These actions forced the US drone to take evasive maneuvers, violating established norms and protocols.

Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the Ninth Air Force in the Middle East, stated that the Russian aircraft was "harassing the drones" engaged in a mission against Daesh.

Both Grynkewich and Army General Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, emphasized that such behavior by Russia increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation and poses a threat to the safety of both US and Russian forces.

The specific location of the incidents was not disclosed, and further details about the drone operation were not provided.





