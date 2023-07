Russia's Patrushev says threats to Russia from NATO are growing -TASS

The secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Thursday that threats to Russia from the U.S.-led NATO military alliance were growing, according to the TASS news agency.

TASS quoted Patrushev as referring to a build-up of NATO military infrastructure near Russia's borders, the intensification of reconnaissance activities and the presence of tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.