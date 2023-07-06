Russian shelling in Kherson kills at least two

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson has killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.



At least 84 Russian artillery attacks were reported on Wednesday, the region's military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on Telegram on Thursday. He said residential areas were hit by the attacks and that 38 projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.



Kherson is still recovering from massive floods that followed the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June. The regional capital is also repeatedly under Russian fire.













