Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of causing civilian casualties in missile strikes

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday accused each other of carrying out missile strikes that resulted in civilian casualties.

Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of the western Ukrainian Lviv region, said on Telegram that three people were killed and eight injured in Russia's overnight missile strike.

He added that "objects of critical infrastructure" have been damaged.

Separately, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk region, which is currently under Russia's control, said two people were killed and eight injured in Ukraine's strike on Makiivka.

The claims cannot be verified independently due to the ongoing war.















