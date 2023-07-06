Russia says 46 servicemen returned in war prisoners exchange with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 45 Russian servicemen were returned in a new round off war prisoners exchange with Ukraine.

"On July 6, as a result of the negotiation process, 45 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The servicemen will be transported by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to medical institutions of the Defense Ministry for treatment and rehabilitation, it added.

More than 2,000 prisoners have been exchanged between Russia and Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, according to figures compiled by Anadolu.