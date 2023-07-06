KREMLIN SLAMS ZELENSKYS BULGARIA VISIT, SAYS KYIV BROADENING CONFLICT

 Contact Us
AFP
Published July 06,2023
The Kremlin on Thursday criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to NATO-member Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to "drag" other countries into the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

"The Kyiv regime is doing everything possible to drag as many countries as possible almost directly into this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Many countries have already plunged headlong into this conflict, both directly and indirectly. This topic will be discussed with the Bulgarians."