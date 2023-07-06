Kremlin says it lacks 'the means and the will' to track Prigozhin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was not aware of the whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, following statements by the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that he was back in Russia.



"No, we do not track Yevgeny Prigozhin's changes of location, we lack the means and the will to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.



After the failed uprising by Prigozhin's private Wagner force against Russia's military leadership almost a fortnight ago, one of the conditions for an amnesty was the oligarch's departure for Belarus.



This condition is still in force, Peskov said.



Earlier, Lukashenko told reporters that "Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg ... Where was he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow, or some other place. But he is not in Belarus," according to the state news agency BelTA.



Meanwhile, photos of Prigozhin's residence have been circulating in Russian media. These were taken during house searches on the day of the revolt.



In addition to the luxurious furnishings of the property, the photos also show weapons, gold and large amounts of money.













