Blinken says Venezuela sending wrong message on free elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Venezuela's leftist government was sending the wrong message on free elections by disqualifying a leading rival to President Nicolas Maduro.

On a visit to neighboring Guyana, Blinken said that free elections next year in crisis-torn Venezuela was a focus for the United States and "clearly the desire of people throughout Venezuela."

"There are a number of very practical steps that the regime in Caracas can take to demonstrate that it wants to move down that path toward free and fair elections," Blinken told a news conference.

"The disqualification of a leading member of the opposition from competing in such elections certainly sends the opposite message."

Venezuelan authorities last week disqualified from 2024 elections Maria Corina Machado, considered a hardliner within the opposition.

The move was over alleged irregularities when she served as a lawmaker from 2011 to 2014. The disqualification officially was only for one year but authorities carried on their investigation beyond 2015.

Maduro, the heir to firebrand leftist Hugo Chavez, last won election in 2018 in a vote widely criticized internationally for irregularities.

The United States, then led by Donald Trump, declared Maduro to be illegitimate and recognized then opposition leader Juan Guaido, imposing sweeping sanctions on Venezuela including its key money-making oil sector.

But Guaido failed to take control and the opposition removed him late last year.

The United States under President Joe Biden says it still does not recognize Maduro and has mostly maintained sanctions. But the Biden administration approved an oil project in Venezuela last year by Chevron and has voiced a willingness to ease pressure further in return for progress.

"Sanctions are a means to an end and the end is to help respond to the desire of the Venezuelan people to restore democracy," Blinken said.