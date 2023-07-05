Zelenskyy discusses front line situation, security of nuclear power plants with military leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday held an expanded meeting on the latest situation in the ongoing war with Russia and security around the country's nuclear power plants with military and energy officials.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the first topic addressed during the two-hour meeting was the protection of nuclear power plants, in regards to which he listened to reports from Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, and Serhii Deineko, chairman of the State Border Guard Service.

Zelenskyy stated that he also listened to statements from Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine's national nuclear energy provider Energoatom, and Andrii Koziura, the head of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

"The second (topic) is the situation at the front. Reports of commanders (Valerii) Zaluzhnyi, (Oleksandr) Syrskyi, (Oleksandr) Tarnavskyi, (Eduard) Moskalyov, and (Serhii) Naiev. The commander-in-chief is ordered to strengthen the North," Zelenskyy also said.

He added that the third matter discussed during the meeting was the increase in domestic production of equipment and ammunition, as well as the acceleration of the pace of repairs of Western equipment.

In this regard, Zelenskyy stated that he had heard from the country's military leadership, including Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.















