Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin comes in view after failed mutiny to express gratitude to 'March of Justice' supporters

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, emerged after the failed rebellion against the Russian government to express gratitude to those who supported their mission.



In an audio message shared on Telegram, Prigozhin thanked the supporters of the group's "March of Justice" and expressed confidence in future victories on the front lines.



Prigozhin had devised a plan to capture Russia's top military officials and ordered his mercenaries to march from Ukraine towards Russia.



However, the plot was discovered by Russia's Federal Security Service, leading Prigozhin to call off the operation and strike a deal that dropped charges against him in exchange for relocation to Belarus.



According to a Ukrainian spy agency, Prigozhin is now considered a target for assassination by Russian authorities. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also mentioned the risk Prigozhin faces, stating that he is unlikely to find grace from Russian President Vladimir Putin again.



Currently, Prigozhin is in exile in Belarus.







