Ukrainian police investigate reported explosion in a Kyiv court

Ukrainian police said on Wednesday they were investigating a reported explosion in a district court in the capital Kyiv.

Police said on the Telegram messaging app that officers and experts were at the scene. The Interior Ministry quoted preliminary information that a device had been detonated by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.

"An extraordinary event took place in the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Kyiv. The police received a report about the explosion," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The details are being clarified. Stay calm and stay away from the scene."

The minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.