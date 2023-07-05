Ukraine urges 'immediate' global action over nuclear plant tensions

Ukraine called on the international community on Wednesday to respond to what it said was Russia's military escalation at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the centre of mounting tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Russia deploying military personnel, installing fortifications on at least three reactors, placing explosives at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant directly threatens a nuclear incident at Europe's largest atomic power station," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement on social media, adding: "It's high time the world took immediate action."











