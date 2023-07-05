TURKISH PRESIDENT TELLS DUTCH PREMIER ACTIVITIES OF PKK TERRORISTS IN SWEDEN VOID COUNTRYS LEGAL AMENDMENTS

In a phone call with the Dutch prime minister on Wednesday, the Turkish president slammed the activities of the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in Sweden.

Discussing Sweden's NATO membership bid, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Mark Rutte that even though Sweden has taken favorable steps by making changes in the new anti-terror law, the steps would be meaningless as long as supporters of the terror group freely organize demonstrations in this country, said a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

Regarding attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden, Erdoğan said the attacks cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of thought and this is clearly a "crime of expression."

Recalling that the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye-Netherlands Friendship Agreement will be celebrated next year, the Turkish president expressed his belief that bilateral relations would be strengthened through high-level visits.

The two also agreed that one of the most important agenda items of the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12, will be the Russia-Ukraine war.