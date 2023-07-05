Turkish forces neutralize 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
The National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Turkish security forces successfully neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border. The operation took place in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Published July 05,2023
Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Terror members were targeted by Turkish forces in Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

A large number of arms and ammunition were also seized during the operation.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.