Russian man arrested for planning to destroy energy facility on Sakhalin - FSB

On Wednesday, Russia's FSB security service announced the detention of a man suspected of plotting to sabotage an energy facility on Sakhalin Island, located off the country's Pacific coast.

Published July 05,2023
Russia's FSB security service said on Wednesday it had detained a man suspected of planning to destroy an energy facility on Sakhalin Island off Russia's Pacific coast.

The FSB published a video showing what it said were improvised explosive devices and various chemicals at the house of the man who it said was a follower of "Ukrainian neo-Nazism".

Fires and explosions have occurred at a number of Russian energy, railway and military facilities since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Self-styled partisan groups opposed to the war have claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

The FSB did not say what site the man was suspected of planning to target on Sakhalin, which hosts industrial enterprises owned by Japanese and Indian companies.