Russia opens criminal case after attack on journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

Reuters WORLD
Published July 05,2023
Russia has opened a criminal case after a prominent female journalist and a lawyer were brutally attacked in Russian republic of Chechnya, Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

"Currently, the investigation team is conducting a set of investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing individuals involved in this crime and all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier. The two were beaten, and threatened with guns. Now both are in a Moscow hospital.