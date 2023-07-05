Erdoğan congratulates NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on mandate extension

 Contact Us
"In the current conjuncture, where we are facing difficult challenges and the need for security is at an extreme, I believe that Mr. Stoltenberg's work will significantly contribute to our alliance and global peace." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement while congratulating Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on his one-year extension in the post.

Published July 05,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on his one-year extension in the post with the NATO Council's decision.

He expressed his best wishes for Stoltenberg's continued success and highlighted the significance of his work in addressing challenging security issues and contributing to global peace amid the current circumstances.

"In a time when we are confronted with formidable challenges and the demand for security is of utmost importance, I firmly believe that Mr. Stoltenberg's endeavours will greatly contribute to our alliance and foster global peace," Erdoğan said in social media post.

Türkiye on Wednesday congratulated Stoltenberg on his extended tenure at the helm.

"We welcome the decision of the NATO Council to extend the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg until 1 October 2024," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We congratulate Secretary General Stoltenberg, who has been displaying close cooperation and solidarity with our country during his time in office," it added.

The ministry said that since taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg has worked to preserve the unity and solidarity of the alliance amid growing threats and challenges, including terrorism.

"We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership."

The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024.

Stoltenberg, 64, has held the post since 2014.

This is the fourth extension of his term, which had been set to end this fall.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts the alliance's second-largest army.