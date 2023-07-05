Erdoğan congratulates NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on mandate extension

Turkish Presidentcongratulated Secretary Generalon his one-year extension in the post with theCouncil's decision.He expressed his best wishes for's continued success and highlighted the significance of his work in addressingsecurity issues and contributing toamid the current circumstances."In a time when we are confronted with formidable challenges and the demand for security is of utmost importance, I firmly believe that's endeavours will greatly contribute to our alliance and foster," Erdoğan said in social media post.Türkiye on Wednesday congratulated Stoltenberg on his extended tenure at the helm."We welcome the decision of theto extend the tenure of NATO Secretary Generaluntil 1 October 2024," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement."We congratulate, who has been displaying close cooperation and solidarity with our country during his time in office," it added.The ministry said that since taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg has worked to preserve theof the alliance amid growing threats and challenges, including terrorism.

"We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership."



The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024.



Stoltenberg, 64, has held the post since 2014.



This is the fourth extension of his term, which had been set to end this fall.



Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts the alliance's second-largest army.









