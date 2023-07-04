Zelensky: Jailed and emaciated Georgian ex-president must be saved

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again urged the South Caucasus republic of Georgia to save its former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is ill in detention.



The 55-year-old, who is a Ukrainian citizen, should be handed over to Ukraine for the necessary treatment and care, Zelensky said in his daily video message broadcast in Kiev on Monday evening.



He called on the international community not to ignore the situation but to "save this man."



"No government in Europe has the right to execute people - life is a basic European value."



Zelensky has repeatedly claimed that Saakashvili is being slowly killed in Georgian custody, describing it as a de facto public execution.



He instructed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to express the Kiev government's protest to the Georgian ambassador to Ukraine and to suggest that he leave the country so that the diplomat could hold talks in Tbilisi.



Saakashvili had earlier been seen by video link from hospital for a court hearing on Monday. Pictures of the frail and emaciated politician were shared on social networks, fuelling concerns about his health.



His brother David Saakashvili said the ex-president was continuing to lose weight, was at risk of dying, and might have been poisoned. The family says he is not receiving proper medical treatment.



Saakashvili was president of the former Soviet republic of Georgia, which borders Russia, from 2004 to 2013. He pushed through pro-Western reforms. After being voted out of office, he was sentenced to prison in absentia for corruption and inciting bodily harm.



He returned to Georgia in 2021 despite an arrest warrant and was detained.



Saakashvili accuses the country, which also aspires to join the EU, of not standing clearly enough by Ukraine.



Georgia, which had received massive US support under Saakashvili, lost a brief war against Russia in 2008, including control of its breakaway territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. To Zelensky's annoyance, the country does not support the West's sanctions against Moscow.



