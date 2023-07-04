Leadership in Kiev explains slow progress of counteroffensive

The Ukrainian leadership has explained the slow progress of the long-announced counteroffensive against the Russian army with the new goal of a war of attrition.



"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defence Forces are fulfilling the number one task: the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defence forces of the Russian army," National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov tweeted on Tuesday.



He added that the more effectively the enemy was destroyed, the more kilometres would be liberated later.



"The last few days have been particularly fruitful," Danilov added.



Earlier, the spokesman for the Tauria front in southern Ukraine, Valeriy Shershen, spoke without elaborating of an advance of some 2 kilometres.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over 16 months. Less than a month ago, the Ukrainian army began a counteroffensive in the south of the country, which has so far fallen short of its own expectations in recapturing occupied territories.



