Kremlin says Russia, U.S. in contact on possible prisoner swap

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia and the U.S. maintain contacts regarding a possible prisoner exchange.

Asked about a possibility of exchange of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia on espionage charges, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There are certain contacts in this regard, but we do not want to make them public. They must be carried out and continue in complete silence."

About consular access to foreign prisoners, the official said "all sides have to ensure this right."

Peskov declined to comment on a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow's Vnukovo airport, noting that all drones were neutralized by the air defense systems.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Tuesday that five Ukrainian drones attacked the international airport used for official flights.