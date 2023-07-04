Death toll from Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Sumy rises to 3

This photograph shows a five-storey residential building partially destroyed after drones attacks killed three and wounded 21 in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on July 3, 2023, the regional administration said. (AFP)

The death toll from a Russian drone attack in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine rose to three, a local official said on Tuesday.

"Today in Sumy is the day of mourning. Three dead. 21 wounded. Four remain in hospitals as a result of yesterday's enemy attack," Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko said on Telegram.

Lysenko extended his condolences to the family and friends of those killed, saying they will "never forgive" Russia for the attack.

Initial reports by the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that at least one person was killed and 16 injured due to the attack.

It said four Shahed 136-type drones hit Sumy's urban center on Monday and damaged an administrative building and two apartment buildings.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,000 civilians and wounded more than 15,700, according to the latest UN figures.