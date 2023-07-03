Zelensky calls Putin 'weak,' claims power of Russian leader is 'crumbling'

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Vladimir Putin's response to the armed Wagner rebellion, describing it as "weak" and suggesting that Putin is losing control over his own people.



Zelensky pointed finger at that the recent uprising led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, which temporarily claimed control of military facilities in Russian cities and marched towards Moscow before standing down.



Zelensky expressed his observation that Putin's control over the situation is diminishing, stating, "Wagner's movement deep into Russia and the seizure of certain regions demonstrate how easy it is to do so. Putin no longer has complete control over the regions." He further added that the vertical power structure that Putin once had is crumbling.



The Ukrainian president also mentioned that Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate significant support for Prigozhin within Russia, with approximately half of the population backing him and the paramilitary group's mutiny.

Zelensky addressed a recent visit by the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, to Kyiv, stating that he was surprised to see the meeting reported in the media. He emphasized the need for communication with the CIA chief to remain confidential and stressed that they discuss important matters regarding Ukraine's needs and its preparedness to act.



Zelensky emphasized the good relations between Ukraine and the CIA, with regular communication between their intelligence services.

Regarding the ongoing conflict, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's determination to liberate Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. He emphasized that as long as Crimea remains under Russian occupation, the war is not over, and Ukraine cannot imagine a future without the peninsula. When asked if there could be peace without Crimea, Zelensky responded that it would not be considered a victory.









