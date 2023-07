Zelenskiy says situation at front 'difficult', but army 'making progress'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy drinks coffee at a petrol station after visiting positions near the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 26, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military was making progress in its counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory despite facing difficulties.

"Last week was difficult on the front line. But we are making progress," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"We are moving forward, step by step! I thank everyone who is defending Ukraine, everyone who is leading this war to Ukraine's victory!"