US ambassador to Moscow meets reporter Gershkovich in prison

US reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is in pre-trial detention in Russia, is in "good health," according to the US State Department.



"Ambassador [Lynne] Tracy reports that Mr Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," the State Department said in a statement.



Tracy had been able to visit the journalist, who works for the US newspaper the Wall Street Journal, in prison in Moscow. It was the first time since April 17 that representatives of the US embassy had been granted consular access.



Gershkovich will continue to receive "all appropriate support," the statement added.



The reporter was arrested by the FSB Russian secret service in March in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals.



He is accused of collecting secret information on Russia's industrial military complex for US agencies.



The Wall Street Journal denies this, saying Gershkovich was carrying out his work with official accreditation.



"Mr Gershkovich is wrongfully detained and the charges against him are baseless. We call on the Russian Federation to immediately release him," the US State Department said.













