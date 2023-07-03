Ukrainian officials discuss possible scenarios concerning Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukrainian officials on Monday discussed the possible future scenarios concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where Kyiv claimed Russia is considering a "terrorist attack."

A meeting by high-ranking officials decided to exchange information between the military and the energy industry for analyzing, planning and forecasting possible events at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a statement by the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.

The statement said the meeting was attended by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Serhiy Shaptala, Ukraine's chief of the General Staff; Petro Kotin, the head of the Ukrainian national nuclear energy provider Energoatom; and Pavlo Kovtoniuk, the head of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

"They agreed on close cooperation in order to take measures to respond to certain situations in a timely manner," the statement further said.

On June 24, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence received information that Russia is considering a "terrorist attack" on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that could involve radiation leakage.

The Kremlin slammed the claim as a "lie," while the Russian Foreign Ministry called the allegations "heinous provocations."

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the biggest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, has been under Russia's control since March last year, soon after the start of the Ukraine war. Since then, both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling it.















