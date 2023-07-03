Shocking footage captures alligator charging at South Carolina fisherman

During a family trip to Hilton Head Island, a man captured a cell phone video of an alligator charging at a fisherman, as reported by WYFF. The incident took place at Shipyard Plantation in the evening.



Micah Kimberlin, who recorded the video, explained that they were on a bike ride when they noticed a couple of people standing near a pond. They spotted an alligator heading directly towards a fisherman who was fishing at a distance.



Kimberlin started recording as the alligator approached the fisherman. Fortunately, no one was harmed, and the alligator returned to the pond shortly after charging on land.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) stated that it is likely the alligator associated humans with food.



Morgan Hart, the alligator project coordinator for SCDNR, expressed the opinion that the alligator may have been previously fed by people fishing in that area. Once an alligator learns that humans provide food, it can be challenging to discourage this behavior.



Hart advised that if someone is fishing in a pond with a gator, it's important to maintain a safe distance. If alligators approach and show interest in bait, fishing gear, or the fishing line, it's recommended to remove the gear, step back, and give the alligator time to move away.



Buck McNeely, the host of The Outdoorsman, emphasized that it is crucial to avoid getting too close to alligators or attracting their attention, as it can quickly turn into a tragic situation.







