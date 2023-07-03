RUSSIAN NAVY CHIEF MEETS CHINAS DEFENSE CHIEF IN BEIJING

Russia and China on Monday agreed to cooperate in professional fields, and make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability.

China's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov met with China's Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu in Beijing on Monday where the two discussed bilateral and regional issues.

"It is believed that with the joint efforts of both sides, the relationship between the two militaries will continue to deepen and be solid, and will continue to make new progress and reach a new level," Li told Yevmenov.

While the Chinese and Russian navies have "close exchanges and frequent interactions," Li said: "It is hoped that the two sides will strengthen communication at all levels, regularly organize joint performances, joint tours and leagues, expand practical cooperation in professional fields, and make positive contributions to maintaining regional and even world peace and stability."

According to the Chinese statement, Yevmenov said Russia attaches "great importance to strengthening practical cooperation between the Russian and Chinese militaries in various fields, and is willing to maintain close coordination with China."