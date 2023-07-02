White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday.

Biden's trip, scheduled for July 9-13, will begin in London for meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said in a statement.

He will be in Vilnius thereafter for a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders, where Russia's war with Ukraine is expected to be in focus.

Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.







