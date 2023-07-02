White House: Biden to travel to Britain, Lithuania, Finland from July 9

 Contact Us
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Europe later this month, according to an announcement by the White House on Sunday. The trip, scheduled from July 9-13, will include meetings in Britain, Lithuania, and Finland. Biden's itinerary starts in London, where he will engage in discussions with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reuters
Published July 02,2023
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland, the White House said on Sunday.

Biden's trip, scheduled for July 9-13, will begin in London for meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said in a statement.

He will be in Vilnius thereafter for a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders, where Russia's war with Ukraine is expected to be in focus.

Biden will travel to Helsinki on July 13 for a meeting with Nordic leaders, the White House said.