According to USA Today, the leader of the Norwegian Red Party, Björnar Moxnes, was detained at Oslo Airport for allegedly stealing an expensive pair of sunglasses.

The incident occurred two weeks ago in Gardermoen, where Moxnes was apprehended for theft after it was discovered that he had left the shop at Oslo Airport without paying for the sunglasses.

While Moxnes claimed that he accidentally took the glasses, the police issued a fine of 3,000 Norwegian crowns for the theft.

In a Facebook post, Moxnes explained that he mistakenly believed the sunglasses were his own and had placed them in his suitcase from the store in Gardermoen, where she had gone for a wedding.

Moxnes acknowledged that some members of the public felt the police reaction was excessive, but he stated that the police were simply doing their job, although the experience was embarrassing.

The Norwegian politician admitted that she had no excuses and must accept the consequences of the situation.










