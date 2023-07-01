Serbians hand in 108,833 illegal weapons in amnesty after shootings

In Serbia, 108,833 illegal weapons were handed in during an amnesty after 18 people were shot dead in two separate mass killings in May, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday, according to Tanjug news agency.



The amnesty expired at midnight after one extension. Police said around 82,400 handguns, about 26,500 mines and other explosive devices, as well as 4.2 million pieces of ammunition were handed in. The amnesty meant people were not charged for having obtained or owned the illegal weapons.



Serbia was deeply shaken by two deadly gun rampages in as many days just under two months ago. Since then, tens of thousands of Serbs have taken to the streets in weekly demonstrations against the glorification of violence perpetrated by pro-government Serbian media.



A further rally was due to be held on Saturday.



On May 3, a 13-year-old student shot dead nine classmates and a security guard at his school in central Belgrade.



The following day, a young man killed eight people with firearms in a village near Belgrade, in an unrelated crime.



