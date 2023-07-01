Amidst Ongoing Violence, Macron Enjoys Elton John Concert in Paris

A recent video circulating on social media captures a moment of French President Emmanuel Macron attending the Elton John concert in Paris, while the city and the country grappled with another night of violent protests sparked by a fatal police shooting.

The footage, filmed at the Accor Arena during Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, shows Macron tapping his foot and wearing a smile as he listens to the hit song "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting."

According to the Independent, Elton John also performed "Burning Down the Mission" during the concert, coinciding with the unsettling scenes of parts of Paris engulfed in flames. These protests erupted following the tragic death of a 17-year-old, identified as Nahel, during a traffic stop earlier in the week. The incident shocked the nation, leading to widespread outrage and demonstrations, particularly in disadvantaged neighborhoods and housing projects. As the unrest unfolded over the subsequent three days, hundreds of individuals were arrested, and numerous police officers sustained injuries.

In the midst of these events, Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were seen enjoying the concert, further exacerbated by a photo posted by Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, showing them together with the Macrons. Opposition ministers, including Thierry Mariani of the National Rally, criticized Macron, describing his actions as "totally irresponsible" and highlighting his preference for applauding Elton John while France was engulfed in turmoil.