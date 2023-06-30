Russia says it targeted ‘temporary deployment point’ for Ukrainian troops in Kramatorsk

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that it targeted a "temporary deployment point" of Ukrainian troops in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine earlier this week.

"According to the updated information...two generals and up to 50 officers of the armed forces of Ukraine as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisors who participated in the staff meeting were destroyed," spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

At least nine people were killed, including children, and 56 others were wounded in an overnight Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian government said Wednesday.

Russia denied targeting residential areas, however, saying that only military infrastructure was hit in Kramatorsk.

"The Russian Federation does not strike at civilian infrastructure," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that "strikes are carried out on objects that are somehow connected with the military infrastructure."

Independent verification of Ukraine's claims and Russia's counterclaims is difficult due to the ongoing war.















