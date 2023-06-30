Russia will be 'stronger' in wake of Wagner insurrection: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for a widening of the U.N. Security Council to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries in order to break what he called Western domination of the world.

"A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules," Lavrov told a news briefing.

He also reiterated Moscow's accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

Lavrov described the West's attitude to the Black Sea grain deal as "outrageous" and lamented the fact that grain was not being exported to the world's poorest countries.

The United Nations and Türkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July to help tackle a global food crisis worsened by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports.

Moscow has threatened not to extend the deal beyond July 18 unless a series of demands are met, including the removal of obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports. It says that promises of help with those exports have not materialised.

UKRAINE PLAYING 'DANGEROUS GAME' OVER ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added Ukraine was playing a dangerous game regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, accusing Kyiv of "pure lies" with statements suggesting that Moscow plans to blow up the plant.

The U.N. atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, which is located in southern Ukraine but is controlled by Russian forces.

Lavrov said Russia had expressed its serious concerns about Ukraine's "provocative actions".

WAGNER CRISIS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow will emerge from the aftermath of a recent armed insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group "stronger" than before.

"Russia has always overcome all its problems ... it comes out stronger and stronger. It will be the same this time, too. This process has already begun," Lavrov told journalists during a briefing in Moscow, after the rebels marched on the capital last week to oust the country's military leadership.

The revolt, led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, posed the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin's decades-long rule and spurred Kremlin efforts to disband the private military outfit.

The Wagner group played a key role in the capture of several east Ukraine towns, including Bakhmut, after a mass recruitment drive in Russia.

Answering a question from foreign media, Lavrov said: "thank you for your concern about our national interests, but you shouldn't be worried".

Lavrov said Wagner had worked in Central African Republic (CAR) and other countries on the basis of contracts drawn up directly with the governments concerned.

He also said that Russia's defence ministry had long had "several hundred" military advisers working in CAR.

Wagner mercenaries, who have been heavily involved in the Ukraine conflict, staged a brief mutiny last Saturday, taking control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marching on Moscow before a deal abruptly ended their revolt.



