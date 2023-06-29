Russian lawmakers condemn Quran burning in Sweden

Russian lawmakers condemned on Thursday burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm.

The State Duma, lower chamber of the Russian parliament, adopted a statement, decrying the Sweden authorities' authorization for such actions.

The members of the parliament particularly emphasized that the religious feelings of Muslim people were hurt on the first day of one of the two main Muslim holidays-Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

"The deputies of the State Duma strongly condemn another vandalism action approved by the Swedish authorities and urge the officials to take measures to prevent violations of the rights and insults to the religious feelings of Muslims," the statement said.

On June 28, Salwan Monica, a 37-year-old immigrant from Iraq, burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque.

Monica, who had previously been denied such a demonstration, tore pages from the holy book and set it on fire.

Before the burning, he put pork bacon on a copy of the book, which is a particularly offensive gesture for Muslim believers.